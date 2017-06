White Sox put Leury Garcia on 10-day disabled list

hello

Infielder/outfielder Leury Garcia, who is hitting .298 on the season for the White Sox, has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger on his left hand, team officials announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Garcia has appeared in 46 games for the White Sox this season. The move is retroactive to June 16.

The Sox are expected to call up another player before Tuesday's game in Minneapolis against the Twins.