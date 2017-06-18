Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 6/18/2017 10:41 PM

White Sox put Miguel Gonzalez on DL, activate James Shields

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields looks down at the baseball after hitting Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Smoak, left, with a pitch during fourth inning American League baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

TORONTO -- The White Sox put right-hander Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and reinstated James Shields.

Shields, who made three starts before going on the DL in April with a strained right lat, pitched 5⅔ innings and allowed 3 runs in the Sox's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Gonzalez, 33, has inflammation in the AC joint in his right shoulder. His DL stint is retroactive to June 15.

Manager Rick Renteria said he didn't expect Gonzalez, who took a cortisone shot and said he played light catch Sunday morning with no pain, to be on the DL for long.

"It's more a precautionary tale for us," Renteria said. "We anticipate it's going to be a short-lived situation."

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For more coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.

