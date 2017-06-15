Blackhawks hire Samuelsson, Granato as assistants

Former Chicago Wolves head coach Don Granato, who most recently served as associate head coach with the Wisconsin Badgers, is joining the Blackhawks as an assistant coach. Chicago Wolves file photo

Former New York Rangers assistant Ulf Samuelsson will join the Chicago Blackhawks. Samuelsson and head coach Joel Quenneville played together when they were members of the Hartford Whalers. Associated Press/2015 file

Just days after the Blackhawks' season ended in April at the hands of the Nashville Predators, general manager Stan Bowman decided to fire assistant coach Mike Kitchen, who was a good friend and confidant of head coach Joel Quenneville.

It took nearly two months, but the Hawks filled that vacancy and also added another assistant when they hired Ulf Samuelsson -- a former teammate of Quenneville's -- and Don Granato on Thursday.

They will join Kevin Dineen, goaltending coach Jimmy Waite and video coach Matt Meacham on the Hawks' staff.

"Ulf brings over 20 years of NHL experience and knows what it takes to be a Stanley Cup champion," Bowman said in a statement. "Don has an extensive coaching background and has been successful at developing players at every level. Both have the leadership skills and experience to complement our staff."

Samuelsson was the head coach of the AHL's Charlotte Checkers last season and has been an assistant with the New York Rangers (2013-16) and Phoenix Coyotes (2006-11).

Samuelsson was a 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman who enjoyed a long NHL career as an enforcer, racking up 2,453 penalty minutes in 1,080 games. He and Quenneville played together on the Hartford Whalers from 1984-90. After leaving the Whalers, Samuelsson won two Stanley Cups as a member of the 1990-91 and 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins.

"This is a great opportunity to join a franchise that not only is historically popular, but has also had a lot of great success recently," Samuelsson said. "To be on the bench with Joel, Kevin, Don, Jimmy and Matt is motivating and exciting as we work to attain the highest level of success.

The 53-year-old hockey lifer was born in Fagersta, Sweden, and figures to take over Kitchen's duties, which include running the penalty kill.

The 49-year-old Granato is a Downers Grove native has been an assistant coach with the Blues (2005-06) and head coach of the Chicago Wolves (2008-10) and Worcester IceCats (2000-05). While with Worcester, Granato worked with Quenneville as part of the Blues organization.

Granato spent last season as associate head coach of Wisconsin, helping the team to a second-place finish in the Big Ten.

"Joel has been very influential and inspirational to my coaching career and to be back with him in a greater capacity is an exceptional opportunity," Granato said. "I'm happy to be back in Chicago. However, it is the challenge of the Blackhawks' mandate of future success that motivates me most."

As a player, Granato compiled 45 goals in 88 games as a member of the Badgers (1987-91), and he spent two years in the ECHL with Columbus.

