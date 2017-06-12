White Sox draft Missouri State 3B Jake Burger at No. 11

The Chicago White Sox added some needed offense with the No. 11 overall pick in Monday's amateur draft, selecting Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger.

In 63 games this season. Burger batted .328 with 22 home runs and 65 RBI. The right-hander struck out only 38 times in 247 at-bats.

Burger led the Bears to a 43-20 record this season, which included a run to the NCAA Super Regional.

In 2016, Burger batted .349 with 21 homers and 72 RBI.

Check back later for more on the White Sox's first-round draft pick.