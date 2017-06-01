Chicago White Sox's Hostetler prepared for draft

hello

The Chicago White Sox have the No. 11 overall pick in the amateur draft.

When they are on the clock on June 12, the Sox are confident all of Nick Hostetler's hard work is going to pay off.

In his second full season as the White Sox's director of amateur scouting, Hostetler has put in 100-hour work weeks, traveled up, down and across the country and - along with his full-time staff of 24 - has written and reviewed countless player evaluations.

Have an exact number?

"Eight hundred fifty three," Hostetler said. "That's just me. I like to be thorough."

Out on the road for lengthy stretches, Hostetler said his wife, Nicole, sold the family home outside of Cincinnati and bought a new one all while he was out of town.

It sounded like Hostetler was joking, but maybe not.

As for the No. 11 pick in the first round, Hostetler said his short list is down to six players -- four from college and two from the high school level.

The Sox appear to be well-stocked with promising pitchers in the minor leagues, headed by Reynaldo Lopez, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Carson Fulmer, Zack Burdi, Alec Hansen and Dane Dunning.

Yoan Moncada is far and away their best minor-league positional player, and the Sox added another potential star Saturday in 19-year-old outfielder Luis Robert.

Catcher Zack Collins, the No. 10 overall pick last June, is progressing well at high Class A Winston-Salem, but there is a drop-off after that.

Are the White Sox zeroing in on another bat with the 11th pick, and again at No. 49 overall?

"We're looking for the best guy, regardless of position, but also somebody who fits in to what we're trying to do," Hostetler said.

"We do want to limit a guy with a swing and miss (probability); we want to make sure that we have hitters who put the ball in play and pitchers who pound the zone. I sound like a broken record with it, but it is true; it's something we believe in.

"We want to make sure that's what we stick with. We're going to take our shots. There are going to be certain times where you want to step outside the box and you've got to take a shot because if not, you're going to end up with the same type of player throughout your system, and you don't want that."

Collins, Burdi and Hansen were the Sox's top three draft picks last year, and they already are viewed as key pieces for the future.

Hostetler is determined to do his part again and help the White Sox stockpile more young talent.

"No question, this is important for us," Hostetler said. "I said it last year sitting here, each year, that year's draft is the most important one. It really, truly means it this year because you have to continue to build. Once you get that momentum going, you're able to stock our system with players, you're able to get guys in it and get guys not only up to the big leagues but start winning here.

"We want to keep that going. That was the problem before; we just didn't have enough assets in our system for that to hold true throughout. We've got to continue each year to keep pushing forward and make sure that we're on the right guys and stick with our organizational philosophy."