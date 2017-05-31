White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson says he'll retire in 2018

hello

There's no crying in baseball, and no one knows that familiar adage more than Ken "Hawk" Harrelson, who has been a part of the game as a player, general manager and TV broadcaster for nearly eight decades.

On Wednesday, however, Harrelson was understandably misty-eyed.

Now in his 33rd year calling Chicago White Sox games, Harrelson will finish out the current season broadcasting primarily road games, call 20 home games in 2018 and head into retirement.

"The White Sox, this has been the greatest ride of my life, and it's been a lot of fun with these fans," said an emotional Harrelson while seated in the Sox's dugout. "I'll never forget anything that has to do with this, nothing. I'll remember it forever."

Harrelson, 75, is nearing the end of a memorable career.

Love him or hate him -- and there are sentiments on both sides -- but give Harrelson credit for creating his own style and staying true.

He is a voracious homer, and Harrelson is quick to pounce on umpires he deems detrimental to the White Sox's success. Google Hawk and Mark Wegner for more information.

But Harrelson has brought passion and honesty to the Sox's TV booth season after season, and that can never be replaced.

After his nine-year playing career ended in 1971 -- he led the major leagues with 109 RBI in 1968 with the Boston Red Sox -- broadcasting eventually came calling.

Harrelson says he got the same advice from two legendary voices, Curt Gowdy and Howard Cosell: "You can't please everybody."

He certainly hasn't, but Harrelson carved out a massive fan base over the years.

"Hawk has left a lasting imprint on the game of baseball across what will be an amazing career in the game," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "His passion for the White Sox -- and for the game of baseball -- is apparent in every telecast he does.

"He became the famous voice of White Sox baseball, coining well-known phrases like 'You Can Put It On The Board' and colorful nicknames like 'The Big Hurt' that will be part of baseball culture forever. There will never be another personality in the booth quite like Hawk Harrelson."

Jason Benetti, who grew up in the south suburbs rooting for the White Sox and idolizing Harrelson, agreed to a multiyear extension Wednesday and will take on an expanded to role alongside TV analyst Steve Stone beginning next season.

Benetti has been broadcasting home games the last two years.

"This is amazing," Benetti said. "And to do it in conjunction with Hawk Harrelson and Steve Stone, guys you've watched for years and know what they do and there is a part of them inside of you, it's pretty cool. The learning started years ago just watching baseball games.

"I used to go around elementary school doing a Hawk impersonation. He's such a wonderful entertainer and person who loves the game so much, and to not feel that as a kid would mean I had a heart of stone.

"He is such an entertainer and lover of the game. To grow up watching Hawk made me realize you can have fun on the air and enjoy the game for what it is and beyond."