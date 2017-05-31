Kines pitches Schaumburg Boomers past Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., -- The Schaumburg Boomers completed the month of May with a dominant 8-2 road victory over the Traverse City Beach Bums, striking out 16 batters.

Gunnar Kines posted his second double-digit strikeout performance of the season, improving to 3-1 on the year by twirling six blank innings. The Boomers staked Kines a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound with three first inning tallies. Seth Spivey opened the scoring with an RBI single just three batters into the game and Nick Oddo made it 3-0 with a two-run double, his first two RBIs of the season. Sean Godfrey singled home two more in the fourth and David Harris added a sacrifice fly. Godfrey and Spivey pushed the margin to 8-0 with RBI singles in the sixth.

Kines allowed just three hits while issuing a walk in his six innings. Garrett Kelly struck out five of the six batters he faced while Austin Goss added a ninth inning punchout. The Boomers banged out 14 hits. Godfrey led the charge with three, also driving home three. Spivey tacked on 3 hits with 2 RBI.

The rubber game of the series takes place on Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Aryton Costa (1-0, 4.50) starts for the first place Boomers while RHP Reinaldo Lopez (0-1, 6.75) takes the ball for Traverse City. The Boomers (12-5), who have been in first place all season, return home on Friday night.