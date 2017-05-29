Rozner: Classy White Sox welcome back Sale

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale walks onto the field at Guaranteed Rate Field before a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chris Sale returned to the South Side Monday morning, less the conquering hero than the sideshow attraction he had become in his final year with the team.

He called it "weird" to be back at what was his home ballpark for seven years, wearing sox of a different color.

It's an appropriate word, as well, for all that occurred in his last season with the White Sox.

The truth is Sale's childish behavior in 2016 was irrelevant in the end. As the Sox's most valuable asset, he would have been traded either way. The Sox needed to move him and begin rebuilding a moribund franchise.

They did just that, cashing in on Sale's extraordinary talent.

It was a great move for both sides. The Sox began a painful process while Sale is flourishing in Boston, where he'll have several chances to win a World Series.

But he didn't do anyone any favors with how he handled 2016. He embarrassed his owner, the executive vice president, the general manager, the manager and his teammates.

He created a circus atmosphere and the Sox became a national laughingstock.

Sale, however, said he had "no regrets."

"More so than anything, I just wanted everyone to know that I appreciated my time here," Sale said Monday. "There's a couple a blips on the radar among some really good times."

Blips on the radar?

He screamed at Ken Williams and chased the boss out of the clubhouse in the spring of 2016 following the dismissal of Drake LaRoche. As a team leader, he convinced others to follow his lead, setting the tone for a humiliating season.

Williams is the same man who drafted Sale in the first round in 2010 when 12 other clubs passed on the left-hander, fearing he would never stay healthy long enough to merit such a high pick.

Williams is the same man who brought Sale to the big leagues that same season.

Williams is the same man who paid Sale enough money at age 23 to guarantee him a lifetime's security, $32 million after 29 big-league starts, $58 million with options.

Williams is the man who convinced owner Jerry Reinsdorf this was a sound investment in spite of the fears that Sale would not survive physically.

Blips?

"More times than not, it was great here," Sale said. "Always had good teammates, always had great coaching staff. I don't want to lose sight of that."

Well, he lost sight of it last year when he absolutely buried Robin Ventura.

It's likely the manager was done anyway, but after the jersey-slicing incident which bought him a missed start and team suspension, Sale bus-tossed the field boss in an interview with MLB.com.

"Robin," Sale said, "is the one who has to fight for us in that department."

And he got the marketing department, too.

"For them to put business first over winning," Sale said, "that's when I lost it."

How a throwback jersey prevents winning is beyond explanation, but Sale apparently hadn't realized that the business side sells tickets and pays salaries.

As does the owner.

And then there's that part about the 32,000 paying fans who didn't get to see him throw, not to mention the six relievers who had to pitch that night in his absence.

"I have regret," Sale said, "because I play 33 times a year at most in the regular season. So I put a lot of emphasis on when I play."

So regrets then, but not so much now.

Regardless, people tend to forgive, though White Sox management is not likely to forget.

Either way, they offered Sale a video tribute during the first inning interlude Monday, giving the fans a chance to cheer him and Sale the opportunity to tip his cap.

The Sox treated Sale with class and dignity when he returned Monday -- even if he didn't always do the same for them.

