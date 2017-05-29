Cabrera's 4 RBI lift White Sox past Red Sox

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price wipes his face in the dugout during the second inning. AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale walks onto the field at Guaranteed Rate Field. AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox starter David Holmberg delivers a pitch during the first inning of a against the Boston Red Sox, Monday in Chicago. AP Photo/Paul Beaty

With Jose Quintana opposing Chris Sale, all eyes are understandably focused on Tuesday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

In Monday afternoon's entertaining series opener, the White Sox edged the Red Sox 5-4 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox have won 4 of their last 5.

Coming out of the bullpen to make his first start for the White Sox, David Holmberg pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 runs on 2 hits and 3 walks.

Making his first start of the season for Boston after being sidelined by elbow discomfort, David Price pitched 5 innings and allowed 3 runs on 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 hit batters.

Melky Cabrera connected for a 3-run homer off Price in the third inning.

With the game tied at 4 in the seventh, Cabrera's bloop RBI single decided the outcome.