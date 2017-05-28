Breaking News Bar
 
Gonzalez flirts with perfection in White Sox's 7-3 win over Tigers

  Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Chicago.

With an 0-5 record and 6.99 ERA over his last 5 starts, Chicago White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez was desperately in need of a strong outing on Sunday.

He had one.

Gonzalez had a perfect game going through 6 innings against the Detroit Tigers before Andrew Romine led off the seventh with an infield single.

Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was initially charged with an error, but the call was changed to a hit.

Alex Avila followed Romine with a clean single to right field, but it was still a solid afternoon for Gonzalez and the White Sox, who beat the Tigers 7-3.

Gonzalez (4-5) pitched 7.2 innings and allowed 3 runs on 6 hits. The right-hander had 6 strikeouts and no walks.

Todd Frazier hit a 2-run homer and Melky Cabrera and Matt Davidson added solo shots to spark the Sox's offense.

