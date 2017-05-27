Images: Saturday at the State Final Meet in Boys Track & Field

See action from Saturday at the State Final Meet in Boys Track & Field at O'Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
Fremd's Danny Peterson is just behind the leaders as he leads the next group of runners in the class 3A 3,200-meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Aurora Central Catholic's Brant Krpan throws in the class 2A shot put during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Kaneland's Clayton Hannula throws in the class 2A shot put during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Isaiah Robinson holds the baton high as he crosses the finish line with his team's win in the class 3A 3,200 meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wheaton North's Tyler Johnson throws the shot put during the class 3A boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Anand Batbaar throws the shot put during the class 3A boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Barrinton's Luis Cossio, middle, is the winner of the class 3A 400-meter dash during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Jaden Jackson clears the final hurdle as Palatine's John Elischer trails slightly in the class 3A 300-meter intermediate hurdles during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Brian Griffith, left, is unable to catch Minooka's Soren Knudsen at the finish of the class 3A 1,600-meter run during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Declan Rustay wins the class 3A 200-meter dash during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates' Declan Rustay reacts to his win in the class 3A 200-meter dash during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Brian Griffith runs along the outside while trailing leader Soren Knudsen of Minooka in the during 1,600 at the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich's Kyle Griffith, right, catches his breath at the finish, arriving just behind his brother Brian, who finished second, in the class 3A 1,600-meter run during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Fremd's Jack Buban, left, takes the baton from teammate Jake McEneaney in the class 3A 3,200-meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Joshua Mollway, middle, and Prospect's Sean Sanaghan run following the exchange in the class 3A 3,200-meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley's Isaiah Robinson celebrates his team's victory in the class 3A 3,200-meter relay during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Nikita Smymov competes in the class 3A 3,200-meter run during the boys state track and field finals at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer