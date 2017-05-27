Danish pitches 5 shutout innings to lift White Sox over Tigers in Game 1

Making his first major-league start on Saturday, Chicago White Sox right-hander Tyler Danish pitched 5 shutout innings in a 3-0 Game 1 win over the Detroit Tigers. Associated Press

When he came up from Class AA Birmingham to join the Chicago White Sox's bullpen last June, Tyler Danish admitted he was nervous.

"I was kind of a deer in the headlights," the right-handed pitcher said.

After struggling in 3 relief appearances in 2016, Danish was back with the Sox on Saturday and he started Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

While he still looked a little jittery, Danish earned the win after pitching 5 shutout innings in his first major-league start, scattering 3 hits while issuing 6 walks and striking out six.

The White Sox beat the Tigers 3-0.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the eighth, the Sox tacked on 2 more runs against Detroit starter Michael Fulmer on Leury Garcia's RBI triple and Jose Abreu's RBI single.

In Game 2, Derek Holland starts for the White Sox against the Tigers' Buck Farmer.