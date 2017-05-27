Breaking News Bar
 
White Sox
updated: 5/27/2017 4:15 PM

Danish pitches 5 shutout innings to lift White Sox over Tigers in Game 1

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Making his first major-league start on Saturday, Chicago White Sox right-hander Tyler Danish pitched 5 shutout innings in a 3-0 Game 1 win over the Detroit Tigers.

    Making his first major-league start on Saturday, Chicago White Sox right-hander Tyler Danish pitched 5 shutout innings in a 3-0 Game 1 win over the Detroit Tigers.
    Associated Press

 
Scot Gregor
 
 

When he came up from Class AA Birmingham to join the Chicago White Sox's bullpen last June, Tyler Danish admitted he was nervous.

"I was kind of a deer in the headlights," the right-handed pitcher said.

After struggling in 3 relief appearances in 2016, Danish was back with the Sox on Saturday and he started Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

While he still looked a little jittery, Danish earned the win after pitching 5 shutout innings in his first major-league start, scattering 3 hits while issuing 6 walks and striking out six.

The White Sox beat the Tigers 3-0.

Clinging to a 1-0 lead in the eighth, the Sox tacked on 2 more runs against Detroit starter Michael Fulmer on Leury Garcia's RBI triple and Jose Abreu's RBI single.

In Game 2, Derek Holland starts for the White Sox against the Tigers' Buck Farmer.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account