5/27/2017

Blackhawks, Kempny agree to new deal

The Blackhawks inked defenseman Michal Kempny to a one-year extension late Friday night.

The 26-year-old Kempny appeared in 50 games last season, recording 2 goals and 6 assists. His playing time fell off drastically, however, after the Hawks traded for Johnny Oduya at the deadline. Kempny, who was a restricted free agent, appeared in just four of the last 17 games and one of the four playoff games against Nashville.

"Michal's style of play is an asset to our defense," said general manager Stan Bowman in a statement. "He is the type of player who will continue to improve now that he has transitioned to the National Hockey League. We look forward to his continued development on the ice for the Blackhawks."

The signing adds depth to a D-corps that now has Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Trevor van Riemsdyk, Gustav Forsling and Michal Rozsival under contract. The Rockford IceHogs D-men under contract are Luc Snuggerud, Carl Dahlstrom, Viktor Svedberg and Robin Norrell. Erik Gustafsson is a restricted free agent.

