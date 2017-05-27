After years of pursuit, Chicago White Sox sign Luis Robert

hello

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, left, poses with Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn at a news conferences after Robert signed with the White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert poses with a signed Chicago White Sox jersey at a news conferences after Robert signed with the White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert smiles at a news conferences after signing with the Chicago White Sox before a baseball game between the White Sox and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Marco Paddy got on board the Luis Robert train in 2012, when the Cuban outfielder was a mere 14 years old and just leaving the station.

"His body, his athleticism and his ability to play the game was at that time very impressive," said Paddy, the Chicago White Sox's director of international operations. "As I watched him grow over the years, get stronger and get better, it became evident to me that if we had an opportunity to sign this guy, it would be a good thing for the organization."

Based largely on Paddy's five years of scouting and glowing recommendations, the White Sox officially signed the 19-year-old Robert to a minor-league contract on Saturday.

Robert gets a $26 million signing bonus, and the Sox also have to pay a near equal amount in international overage taxes.

They believe the investment will pay off for a player Paddy compared to Vladimir Guerrero, who just missed being voted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot earlier this year.

"I personally prefer to stay away from individual player comps," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. "I think it's unfair to that player. Luis Robert is going to be the player that his tools allow him to become and his health and development pace dictates.

"We do think he has the potential to be a perennial impact player in the middle of our diamond and lineup for years to come. That's an important piece to be able to add to the organization."

The Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were believed to be the two finalists to land Robert. The White Sox have a successful history with Cuban players -- beginning with Minnie Minoso and running through current first baseman Jose Abreu and top prospect Yoan Moncada.

When Hahn, Paddy and vice president Kenny Williams went to the Dominican Republic to watch Robert work out in early May, they also brought a video narrated by Rick Renteria -- major-league baseball's lone Latino manager -- featuring sales pitches from Abreu and Moncada.

Robert was impressed with the White Sox's recruitment.

"The White Sox tradition for Cuban players was something that motivated me to sign with this team," Robert said through interpreter Billy Russo. "It's something that made me feel comfortable. The video helps a lot but the thing that made me make a decision was who was the team that showed more interest? That was something that made me feel good."

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Robert has the looks of a corner outfielder, but the Sox feel he has the speed and athletic ability to play center.

Since he hasn't played in a competitive game since last July, with Ciego de Avila in the Cuban Serie Nacional, Robert is not going to start his professional career with low Class A Kannapolis or high A Winston-Salem.

"He's been preparing for workouts over the last several months," Hahn said. "So right now, from Chicago, he's going to return to the Dominican and begin his development there. He will prepare to join our Dominican Summer League team in the coming weeks and then we will get all the visas in place and take things from there. His initial assignment will be back to the Dominican as he prepares to work his way through the White Sox organization."

According to MLB Pipeline, Robert instantly becomes the No. 26 best prospect in baseball.

Williams was very impressed with the young outfielder when he saw him work out in the Dominican.

"First round of batting practice, I go, 'Hmmm,'" Williams said. "I get a couple of different angles and then I walk back over to Rick. I said, 'Listen I'm struggling.' And I could see the look on Rick's face like, 'Oh, no. You don't like him.' I said, 'What I'm struggling with is it's hard for me to recall in my mind a more sound, prettier right-handed swing.'

"I'm racking my brain here trying to come up with another name. He's got a right-handed swing that you see more in left-handed hitters."

In 210 career games with Ciego de Avila, Robert batted .315 with 28 doubles, 6 triples, 20 home runs, 92 RBI, 29 stolen bases, a .402 on-base percentage and .467 slugging percentage.

"I'm one of those baseball players that likes to play the game," Robert said. "I like to play the game hard and I like to win. On the field, I like to fight. I like to give all that I have for my team."