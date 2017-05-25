Fast facts on the NCAA men's Division I golf championship

Junior Nick Hardy of Northbrook is a key member of the Illini golf team, which will compete in its 10th consecutive NCAA men's tournament. The 30-team chase begins Friday at Rich Harvest Farms. Photo courtesy of University of Illinois Athletics

Here's a glance at the NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which gets underway Friday at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove.

Competitors: Top 30 teams and six individuals who qualified from six regionals

Course: 7,300 yards, par 72

Tickets: available at Rich Harvest Farms entrance off Granart Road or at NCAA.com.

Tournament schedule

Friday-Sunday: 18-holes of stroke play with 6:45 a.m. start.

Monday: Top 15 teams and nine individuals (not on one of those teams) advance for an additional 18 holes of stroke play with individual medalist to be crowned. Start: 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Top eight teams will advance to match play, with quarterfinals and semifinals played on Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. for quarterfinals and 1:30 p.m. for semifinals. Team championship determined on Wednesday with 2:10 p.m. start.

Illinois natives: Northbrook's Nick Hardy plays for Illinois, Arlington Heights' Doug Ghim plays for Texas. Joliet native Trent Wallace of Illinois State qualified as an individual.

TV: Golf Channel's live coverage on Monday from 2-7 p.m.; Tuesday from 10 a.m. to12:30 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.; and Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.

Online results: available at ncaa.com and golfstat.com.

Individual qualifiers: Will Zalatoris, Wake Forest; Mason Overstreet, Arkansas; Cam Norman, Troy; Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M; Travis Trace, North Florida; Trent Wallace, Illinois State

Teams: Arizona State, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas, Duke, LSU, Jacksonville, Central Florida, Clemson, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida State, Kent State, Penn State, Southern California, Baylor, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, Stanford, Auburn, Illinois, New Mexico, Purdue, UNLV

Illini facts: Illinois is making its 10th consecutive appearance at the NCAA Championships and the 25th in program history. Texas and USC have qualified in each of the past 11 seasons.

Source: NCAA, NIU and Illini athletics