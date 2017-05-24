Fast facts about Clark Cup champion Chicago Steel Hockey

Chicago Steel players rush to help hoist the Clark Cup after winning the USHL Championship over Sioux City on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of Hickling Images/Chicago Steel

Chicago Steel goalie Ales Stezka celebrates after stopping 45 of 46 shots to help his team win the 2017 Clark Cup over Sioux City on Tuesday night. Photo courtesy of Hickling Images/Chicago Steel

The Chicago Steel won the 2017 Clark Cup Championship over Sioux City on Tuesday night. It is the team's first championship in its 17-year history. Photo courtesy of Hickling Images/Chicago Steel

The Chicago Steel won the USHL's championship for the first time in the team's 17-year history, defeating the Sioux City Musketeers in overtime, 2-1, Tuesday night at Tyson Events Center, winning the best-of-five series, 3-2.

Here are some fast facts about the championship performance.

Game-winning goal: Steel's Tyler Gratton scored 11:30 into overtime. It was his first goal of the playoffs, and the team's ninth shot in the extra session.

The quote: "It's always memorable to win a Championship, but do to so for the first time in team history, in overtime in a deciding Game 5 and on the road in front of a sold-out crowd makes it even more special. The credit goes to our players and our outstanding hockey staff that was able to build a new culture in less than two years since the change in ownership and move to Geneva." -- Dan Lehv, Chicago Steel president.

Clark Cup MVP: Steel left wing Eduards Tralmaks earned the honors. He had 10 postseason goals, and his last one tied the game in the second period.

The stopper: Steel goaltender Ales Stezka, a Minnesota Wild prospect, saved 45 of 46 shots in the victory.

Key contributors: Steel forward Jack Badini finished the postseason with a USHL-leading 17 points (7 goals, 10 assists). The Steel went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the championship game.

Big moment: Steel right winger and captain Marc Johnston was presented the Clark Cup by USHL commissioner Bob Fallen at center ice before a sold-out crowd of 6,309 fans, the largest in Sioux City's 45-year history.

Big reason: "Marc Johnstone was a 13th round Phase 2 pick -- No. 202 overall in the 2015 draft. He finished as captain of the Clark Cup Championship team with more than a point a game in 14 playoff games, second in points and first in plus-minus in the playoffs. It's not where you start, it's where you finish, and Marc is such a great example of how far a great character kid can develop in the USHL." -- Larry Robbins, Chicago Steel Hockey owner

Record-setting year: In its 17 season, the Steel set all-time team records with 38 wins and 81 points in the regular season. It was the first postseason appearance in nine years for the team, which plays at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva.

Tier I: The Steel plays the highest level of junior hockey with players ranging in age from 16 to 20. Since the inaugural season of 2000-2001, about 185 Steel players have earned Division I scholarships and 28 players have been selected in the NHL draft.

Clark Cup journey: Chicago defeated the Youngstown Phantoms in the Eastern Conference semifinals, 3-2, before knocking out the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Dubuque Fighting Saints, in the Eastern Conference Final, 3-1.

Front office: The majority owner is Larry Robbins, with Dan Lehv serving as Steel president, general manager Ryan Bennett, head coach Dan Muse, associate head coach Dallas Steward, assistant coach Peter Mannino, hockey operations director Patrick Dolan, equipment manager Dillon Filepas, athletic trainer Jim Schroeder, and strength and conditioning coach Virgil Strzelecki.

For more: Check out the team on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @ChicagoSteel, or visit www.ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.