White Sox erupt for 8 runs in eighth, roll over Padres

Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez watches after hitting a bunt during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Chicago, Sunday, May 14, 2017. Associated Press

Manager Rick Renteria is trying to keep the Chicago White Sox focused on the moment.

He didn't get too low during a six-game losing streak and he didn't get too high when the Sox ended the slide with a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres Saturday night.

"I haven't been looking behind other than trying to figure out what are the things we need to do to move forward," Renteria said. "It doesn't serve any purpose. The guys know I talked about we'll know where we're at when it's all said and done. At the end of the season or whenever things are developing, we'll know where we're at. I think the most important thing is that we're concentrating on just taking care of today."

The Sox made it two straight Sunday, storming back to beat the Padres 9-3 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Trailing 3-1 in the eighth inning, the White Sox went to work on San Diego's overmatched bullpen and scored 8 runs. The Sox sent 14 hitters to the plate and had 4 hits while drawing 5 walks. The Padres also committed an error and hit a batter in the eighth.

Melky Cabrera's 2-run single put the Sox in front for good at 4-3.

Jose Quintana started for the White Sox and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits and 4 walks in 7 innings.