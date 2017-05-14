Frustrated Shields eager to return to Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields throws to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Minneapolis.

When he landed on the disabled list for the first time in his career on April 21 with a strained right lat, Chicago White Sox starter James Shields said the ailment was "very mild" and he anticipated a quick return.

More than three weeks later, Shields is still on the DL, his return uncertain.

"There's really no update right now," Shields said Sunday. "We're just taking the process. They wanted to give me 12-15 days of no throw and kind of just let this thing heal on its own. There's nothing you can really do about it but wait. It's kind of frustrating, you want to do some treatments and that stuff, but I understand the process and we're just going to keep going."

Shields is expected to throw Monday before the Sox open a West Coast road trip against the Angels.

"We'll see how it goes," said Shields, 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 3 starts. "Right now, I've done everything I possibly can, doing really good workouts, getting this thing as strong as I possibly can get it. Body feels great right now, so we'll see how it goes tomorrow."

Covey comes through:

In danger of losing his spot in the Sox's rotation after going 0-3 with an 8.28 ERA in his first 5 starts, Dylan Covey bought himself some time Saturday night.

After the San Diego Padres' Manuel Margot homered on the first pitch of the game, Covey struck out six of the next seven hitters he faced.

A Rule 5 Draft acquisition from Oakland in the off-season, Covey has to stay on the White Sox's 25-man roster the entire season or be offered back to the Athletics.

Based on his outing Saturday -- the 25-year-old righty had 9 strikeouts in 4⅓ innings while allowing 3 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks -- Covey is going to stay put.

"I thought he became a big-leaguer last night," said veteran starter James Shields. "He showed emotion out there; he was aggressive, he attacked hitters, and he looked like a big-leaguer. Obviously, he didn't throw more than 4 (innings) and some change, but at the end of the day he pitched really well and he can build off that."

Covey grew tired of being a "mediocre" pitcher.

"I felt like my last few outings, it was just mediocre pitches," Covey said. "Pitches that didn't have conviction behind them. Hanging breaking balls, stuff like that. I felt like this time, everything was a little bit more sharp and I was able to bury the breaking balls in the dirt."

Kopech update:

Pitching prospect Michael Kopech had another take-note start for Class AA Birmingham on Sunday.

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the Chris Sale trade, Kopech pitched 5⅓ innings against Chattanooga and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits and 3 walks.

The 21-year-old righty also had 9 strikeouts, raising his Southern League total to 51 in 35⅓ innings.