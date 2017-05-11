Panik signs 2-year extension with Chicago Blackhawks

Right wing Richard Panik, here looking an open teammate behind the Nashville net, has agreed to a two-year extension to stay with the Chicago Blackhawks. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Blackhawks on Thursday signed restricted free agent forward Richard Panik to a two-year extension that runs through the 2018-19 season.

According to Pierre LeBrun, Panik will make $5.6 million.

"Richard made tremendous strides this past year and we were pleased with the consistency he showed throughout the season," said general manager Stan Bowman. "We are looking forward to having him in Chicago for the next two seasons."

Bowman traded for Panik in January 2016 when he sent Jeremy Morin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The hardworking 26-year-old forward had scored 19 goals in 151 games before the trade, but he has 28 in 112 contests with the Hawks. A native of Martin, Slovakia, Panik started showing the consistency that was missing in his game for years, and he also benefitted greatly from playing about half the season on the top line with Jonathan Toews.

Panik was originally taken by Tampa Bay in the second round of the 2009 draft.