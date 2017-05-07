Breaking News Bar
 
Orioles beat White Sox 4-0, complete sweep

  • Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana pauses on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Baltimore.

  • Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chris Tillman delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Baltimore.

  • Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini follows through on an RBI-single against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Baltimore.

  • Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis follows through on a sacrifice fly against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Baltimore.

  • Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana delivers against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Baltimore.

By David Ginsburg
AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE -- Chris Tillman pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the White Sox 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run for the Orioles, who took an early 4-0 lead against Jose Quintana (2-5) and coasted to their fourth straight victory.

Sidelined since March with right shoulder bursitis, Tillman came off the disabled list to join an unstable rotation in need of another arm. After walking the first two batters, Tillman bounced back nicely in his first appearance since the 2016 AL wild-card game.

Tillman (1-0) gave up three singles, walked three and struck out four. The right-hander was lifted after throwing 93 pitches, but not before proving he's still got the stuff that enabled him to go 16-6 last season.

Alec Asher followed, and Brad Brach got two outs for his seventh save.

