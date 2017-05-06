Ex-Blackhawks goalie Darling says former teammates convinced him Carolina was good fit

hello

Associated PressAfter hearing great things about Carolina from former Blackhawks teammates Bryan Bickell and Joakim Nordstrom, it didn't take goaltender Scott Darling long to ink a four-year deal with the Hurricanes. Said Darling: "They said everything's first class, it's a great way of life and they love living in Carolina. So that kind of put my mind at ease."

When the Blackhawks traded Scott Darling to Carolina just over a week ago, there were plenty of pundits who thought the 28-year-old unrestricted free agent would hold out until July 1 rather than sign with the Hurricanes.

But once Darling spoke with former Hawks Bryan Bickell and Joakim Nordstrom, he knew he was heading east.

"They had nothing but great things to say about living there," Darling said Saturday, one day after inking a four-year, $16.6 million deal with Carolina. "It's a big commitment to hopefully be somewhere for four years. They said everything's first class, it's a great way of life and they love living in Carolina. So that kind of put my mind at ease."

Carolina general manager Ron Francis took a calculated risk when he gave the Hawks a third-round pick just for the right to negotiate with the 6-foot-6, 232-pound goaltender.

But it was a risk he felt that was worth taking.

"I like the fact that he's big and he's competitive as hell," Francis said. "We feel that he's ready for that opportunity and we think he's capable of succeeding once he gets that chance. ...

"I'm glad that he saw it the way we did -- that this is a good fit for him and a good opportunity for him, and he was willing to jump on board (now) rather than wait until July 1."

Cam Ward ($3.1 million) and Eddie Lack ($3.0 million) -- the Hurricanes' other two goalies -- are both under contract for one more season. Ward started 61 games last season and went 26-22-12 with a .905 save percentage and a 2.69 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes have failed to qualify for the playoffs for eight straight seasons and finished in sixth, seventh or eighth (last) place in their division the last four seasons.

During his three years with the Hawks, Darling compiled a 39-17-9 record with a .923 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average in 75 games (64 starts).

However, Darling hasn't had more than 27 starts in one season. His longest stretches of consecutive starts were an 11-game run at the end of the 2015-16 season and a 10-game run last season when Corey Crawford was out after having an appendectomy.

So what makes the Lemont product so confident that he can succeed as a starter?

"I'm confident because I'm excited about it," Darling said. "I'm going to do everything in my power to learn how to be the best starter I can be. I have a good network of goalie friends. I'm going to be picking their brains and asking them for help."

Darling credited Crawford for helping him learn the mental side of the game and said he'll never forget his first game as a Hawk -- a 2-1 victory over Ottawa at the United Center in which he made 32 saves on Oct. 26, 2014.

"I'm so proud to have played for the Blackhawks," Darling said. "I've loved the team since I was a little kid. … For somebody like me it was such an honor, and I'm just thrilled that I got to experience it."

As for the Hawks, they none of their goalies behind Crawford have any NHL experience. Their options for next year include 31-year-old journeyman Jeff Glass, 25-year-old Mac Carruth and 29-year-old Lars Johansson. They may also look to sign a veteran to a cheap deal in the off-season.

• Follow John on Twitter @johndietzdh