Chicago White Sox roll past Royals for 4th straight win

Avisail Garcia hits a two-run home run for the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Garcia has 15 RBI and 3 home runs to go with his .380 batting average. Associated Press

There was plenty of good news for the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Avisail Garcia continued his torrid April with a 2-run homer in the sixth inning, snapping a 2-2 tie and sparking the Sox to a 5-2 win and three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

Garcia, who came in leading the American League with a .380 batting average, hit a 451-foot shot to center field off Royals starter Nate Karns.

Jose Quintana picked up his first win of the season after pitching 6 innings and allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits in 6 innings. Quintana (1-4) also had 10 strikeouts.

There also was some potential bad news in the White Sox's fourth straight win.

After doubling in each of his first two at-bats, first baseman Jose Abreu had to leave the game in the fifth inning with a mild right hip flexor strain. Abreu moved to his right to field a Cheslor Cuthbert groundball, which he dropped for an error. Abreu slipped on the play and wound up in the splits.

He will be re-evaluated before Friday's game at Detroit and is listed as day-to-day.