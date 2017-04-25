Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 4/25/2017 10:22 AM

Chicago Blackhawks fire IceHogs coach Dent

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report
sports@dailyherald.com

Just a day after firing Blackhawks assistant coach Mike Kitchen, the Blackhawks have cut ties with the head coach of their AHL team.

Ted Dent, who spent six seasons directing the Rockford IceHogs, has been relieved of his duties, team officials announced Tuesday.

"The Chicago Blackhawks thank Ted for all of his contributions throughout his tenure with the organization," said Stan Bowman, Blackhawks senior vice president and general manager. "He played a major role in helping a number of players reach the NHL level with the Chicago Blackhawks, many of whom became Stanley Cup champions. We wish Ted and his family the best."

As head coach, Dent posted a 221-179-33-21 record with the IceHogs. Dent also was an assistant coach with the IceHogs from 2007-11, and the Norfolk Admirals from 2006-07.

For the 2016-17 season, the IceHogs finished last in the eight-team Central Division with a record of 25-39-9-3 (62 points).

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account