Chicago Blackhawks fire IceHogs coach Dent

Just a day after firing Blackhawks assistant coach Mike Kitchen, the Blackhawks have cut ties with the head coach of their AHL team.

Ted Dent, who spent six seasons directing the Rockford IceHogs, has been relieved of his duties, team officials announced Tuesday.

"The Chicago Blackhawks thank Ted for all of his contributions throughout his tenure with the organization," said Stan Bowman, Blackhawks senior vice president and general manager. "He played a major role in helping a number of players reach the NHL level with the Chicago Blackhawks, many of whom became Stanley Cup champions. We wish Ted and his family the best."

As head coach, Dent posted a 221-179-33-21 record with the IceHogs. Dent also was an assistant coach with the IceHogs from 2007-11, and the Norfolk Admirals from 2006-07.

For the 2016-17 season, the IceHogs finished last in the eight-team Central Division with a record of 25-39-9-3 (62 points).