White Sox
updated: 4/23/2017 4:32 PM

White Sox's bats finally wake up in 6-2 win over Indians

  • Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez leaps to catch the ball as Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu scores on an RBI-double hit by Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of the game in Chicago Sunday.

    Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez leaps to catch the ball as Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu scores on an RBI-double hit by Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of the game in Chicago Sunday.
After being shut out in back-to-back games against the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria talked with his slumping hitters.

"Those conversations can only be had if they're out there between the lines and having success or failure," Renteria said. "Recognizing or understanding what they do well, talk about it, and then the things that aren't going well, talk about that also. It's always been weird over time where people don't want to talk about things when they're going badly.

"It's like the elephant in the room and nobody wants to pay attention to it. You have to have conversations about all the things that are going on, good and bad."

The White Sox's offense flipped over to the good side Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Indians at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox jumped on Cleveland starter Danny Salazar (1-2) for 3 runs in the first inning and they added solo runs in the fifth and sixth.

Melky Cabrera had 2 RBI and Jose Abreu was 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (2-2) got the win after pitching 6 innings and allowing 1 run on 3 hits.

The Indians made 3 errors, leading to 2 unearned runs.

