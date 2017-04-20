Predators win 4-1 to sweep Blackhawks out of playoffs

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford (50) takes a drink as Nashville Predators fans cheer after Predators defenseman Roman Josi scored during the second period in Game 4. AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- So much promise. So much hope. So many dreams.

All gone for the Blackhawks in the blink of an eye.

The obit was penned by a supremely talented, blazing-fast, rough and gritty Nashville Predators squad that swept the Hawks out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Preds hammered the final nail home with a 4-1 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night, becoming the first team to sweep the Hawks out of the postseason since the Blues did so in 1993.

Roman Josi scored 2 goals, and Colton Sissons and Viktor Arvidsson scored the others for a Nashville team that now moves on to face the winner of St. Louis vs. Minnesota, a series the Blues lead 3-1.

Jonathan Toews scored his first goal since the 2015 Cup Final with 5:18 remaining and the Hawks on the power play, but it was too little, too late.

There were myriad reasons behind the dreadful result for coach Joel Quenneville's team, but there's no escaping this number -- 3. That was all the goals the Hawks could muster in almost 257 minutes against Pekka Rinne, Nashville's 6-foot-5 wall of a goaltender.

In four games, Rinne stopped 123 of 126 shots and recorded 2 shutouts in the process.

The Hawks had two glorious chances in the first two periods of Game 4, but Artemi Panarin and Marian Hossa inexplicably fired wide of the net. Panarin's miss in the waning seconds of the first period was especially galling. After taking a pass from Kane, Panarin closed in on Rinne and flat-out missed his target.

Corey Crawford was the only reason the game wasn't 3-0 or 4-0 after two periods as each of Nashville's 20 shots seemed to be of high quality. The Preds took a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the second period when a Josi blast hit Crawford in the legs and proceeded to trickle into the net.

Just less than six minutes later, Patrick Kane would have tied the game, but a sliding Filip Forsberg got in the way of a point-blank shot with Rinne completely out of position.

Sissons' crazy goal made it 2-0 with 11:08 left in the game. After his shot hit the crossbar, the puck ricocheted into Crawford's arm, and when Crawford moved his arm back, the puck dislodged and flew into the net.

Eighty-nine seconds later, Josi completed a 2-on-1 break and it was 3-0. Toews' goal made it 3-1, and Arvidsson scored into an empty net with 1:48 remaining.

Quenneville elected to go with seven defensemen, and he ended up putting Panarin, Toews and Kane together. The second line usually consisted of Nick Schmaltz, Artem Anisimov and Marian Hossa.

According to ESPN, the Hawks became the eighth 100-point team to be swept out of the first round since 1986-87, when all series became best-of-sevens.

Before the game, Quenneville was asked what the Hawks' mindset was like behind the scenes.

"When you're down (3-0) it's hard to be enthusiastic and then rah-rah," he said. "Everybody's got inner drive that, hey we have to find a way to get some excitement by winning a period, winning a game. That enthusiasm can be very dangerous for a team like us. …

"You can talk all you want. We need actions to get it done."

Unfortunately for Quenneville, his team and its fans, the Predators' actions ended a season that began with so much promise.

So much hope. So many dreams.