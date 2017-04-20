Campbell, Oduya assess their disappointing playoff performances

Like many of his teammates, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Johnny Oduya has not played well in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against Nashville. Associated Press

When Brian Campbell agreed to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks last off-season on a franchise-friendly one-year deal, he did it to help the team make another run at a Stanley Cup.

And when general manager Stan Bowman acquired Johnny Oduya at the trade deadline, it looked like no team in the NHL had a better D corps that the Blackhawks heading into the postseason.

Somewhat shockingly, the at-times-dismal play of Campbell and Oduya certainly was a factor in why the Blackhaws were swept out of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs after Nashville prevailed 4-1 in Game 4 on Thursday.

"Not very good," Oduya said when asked to assess his play beforehand. "Obviously there has to be more levels than what it is right now."

Oduya was on the ice for 3 of Nashville's 9 goals in the first three games, with one of those being Kevin Fiala's OT winner in Game 3. Oduya also was a step slow getting back to the crease on a Colton Sissons goal in Game 2 that gave Nashville a 3-0 lead.

Oduya is 35 and was coming off an ankle injury when the Hawks made the trade. All indications are that he's healthy now, so what was wrong with his game?

"Who knows?" Oduya said before Game 4. "It's always a tough thing to pinpoint. As a player you feel if you are and if you aren't (playing well).

"I mean, it's the same as for a goal-scorer. When you're scoring goals things are going your way. I'm not trying to think about it too much. Going out there and trying to work as hard as you can to … give everything you have for the team."

The Blackhawks' Corsi-for numbers (percentage of shot attempts at even strength) were all atrocious in this series, but Oduya's were particularly poor. Through three games he checked in at 46.4, and in Game 3 it was an abysmal 35.9.

Campbell's Corsi numbers (48.4) aren't quite as bad, and while he was only on the ice for 1 of Nashville's goals in the first three games, he was a minus-2 in Game 4. Asked if he is shocked at what has transpired, the 37-year-old let out a sigh and said: "You know, I don't know. Obviously we didn't see ourselves in this situation.

"They're a good team. I think I'm more shocked at how we've played. I'm not shocked at how good they are, by any means. We knew that going in. Not much you can do now."

Campbell could easily retire at season's end, and while Oduya could hang 'em up as well he is more likely to sign a short-term deal come July. Not that he wanted to talk about it before Game 4.

"I'm not even going to answer that question right now," Oduya said.