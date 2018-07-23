New images of two unidentified Gacy victims released

hello

John Doe #10 is described as a white male 17 to 21 years old. Authorities say he suffered a clavicle injury some time before he was murdered by John Wayne Gacy.

John Doe #13 is described as a white male 18 to 22 years old. He had a displaced upper tooth that would have been noticeable to those that knew him.

New facial reconstruction images have been released of two unidentified victims of serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Cook County Sheriff's Office released the images Monday, showing what the victims may have looked like.

They are among the six Gacy victims who remain unidentified. Both were found in December 1978 in the crawl space of Gacy's Norwood Park Township house. He ultimately was convicted of murdering 33 boys and young men between 1972 and 1978, and executed in 1994.

One of the victims, labeled John Doe #10, was a white male 17-21 years old and 5'7" -- 5'11" tall, with unknown hair color and eye color. Authorities say he suffered an injury to his left clavicle before his death that had healed well over time. He also was treated by a dentist in life, as a few dental fillings were observed.

The other victim, labeled John Doe #13, was a white male 18-22 years old and 5'9" -- 6'2" tall, with dark brown wavy hair. One of his upper teeth was displaced behind another tooth -- something officials say would have been noticeable to others that knew him well.

Officials estimate both victims died sometime between 1972 and 1978, and say the young men could have been from anywhere, since Gacy found some his victims hitchhiking and at bus stops.

Anyone with information about the victims can contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (708) 865-6244.