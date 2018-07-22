Mount Prospect teen identified as Wheeling crash victim

Wheeling police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Mount Prospect girl who was riding in a car with family members Saturday.

Authorities Sunday morning identified Alyssa Lendino of Mount Prospect as the girl killed in the collision that injured six others, two of whom remained hospitalized in critical condition. Two others were hospitalized in stable condition Sunday and two more were treated and released Saturday, Wheeling police Cmdr. Michael Conway said.

Alyssa was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. Saturday, at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to a Cook County medical examiner's report issued Sunday morning. A cause of death is pending.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Saturday, when a vehicle traveling southbound on Milwaukee Avenue rear-ended the car Alyssa and her family members were riding in at the intersection with Hintz Road, Conway said. The collision pushed the car into a third vehicle that was waiting to turn left from northbound Milwaukee onto Hintz, he said.

Three of the seven people injured in the crash had to be extricated from their cars, Battalion Chief Mark Menzel of the Wheeling Fire Department said.

No charges or citations had been issued as of Sunday, police said.