updated: 7/21/2018 7:51 PM

Officials: One killed, six hurt in Wheeling crash

By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

A 16-year-old girl was killed and six other people were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Wheeling, officials said.

Police were called about 2 p.m. for the crash at Hintz Road and Milwaukee Avenue, according to Wheeling police Cmdr. Michael Conway.

Three of the seven people involved in the crash had to be extricated from their cars, said Battalion Chief Mark Menzel of the Wheeling Fire Department. Six people were taken to hospitals; two are in critical condition, he added.

Officials did not identify the 16-year-old who died, because they had not yet notified the girl's family.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Conway said.

