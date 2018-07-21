Mt. Prospect teen identified as Wheeling crash victim

Authorities this morning identified Alyssa Lendino of Mount Prospect as the 16-year-old girl killed in three-vehicle crash that injured six others Saturday in Wheeling.

Alyssa was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m. Thursday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to a Cook County medical examiner's report issued Sunday morning.

Wheeling police said officers responded about 2 p.m. Saturday to the crash scene at Hintz Road and Milwaukee Avenue. Three of the seven people injured in the crash had to be extricated from their cars, said Battalion Chief Mark Menzel of the Wheeling Fire Department. Two are in critical condition, he added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.