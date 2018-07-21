Homegrown Festival celebrates suburban music and art

The threat of rain couldn't keep rock fans away from Saturday's Homegrown Arts & Music Festival, the annual celebration of music and art in the suburbs.

The fest, now in its sixth year, gathered together 30 musical acts and acoustic performers along with 15 art vendors at Lisle's Basecamp Pub in the shared spirit of creativity.

"The collaborative environment is one of the things I'm most impressed with," said David Paige, a first-time performer at the fest. "I like that there are younger bands playing with more established acts. Scene veterans are watching these young bands find their footing."

That supportive atmosphere is a big draw for the fest.

"You come to play more because we're all musicians and you want to be your best. You really bring your A-game," said Matt Psenicka, the drummer for North Of Eight who has also played at all six festivals with various bands.

"We all go out and do our own things during the year," he said, "but we're all friends and we all come back together every year for this."