updated: 7/21/2018 4:11 PM

Homegrown Festival celebrates suburban music and art

  • Cole Onley, bass player for Stellar West, performs during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at Basecamp Pub in Lisle.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Lead singer Tristan Jewel Abrams of Fire the Canon rocks the stage during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at Basecamp Pub in Lisle.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Lead singer Tristan Jewel Abrams of Fire the Canon, left, and bass player Ryan King, right, perform during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at Basecamp Pub in Lisle.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Susan Lechner of Lombard sells oil hand-painted magnets along with small paintings and prints during the Homegrown Arts and Music Festival at Basecamp Pub in Lisle.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Shamie
 
 

The threat of rain couldn't keep rock fans away from Saturday's Homegrown Arts & Music Festival, the annual celebration of music and art in the suburbs.

The fest, now in its sixth year, gathered together 30 musical acts and acoustic performers along with 15 art vendors at Lisle's Basecamp Pub in the shared spirit of creativity.

"The collaborative environment is one of the things I'm most impressed with," said David Paige, a first-time performer at the fest. "I like that there are younger bands playing with more established acts. Scene veterans are watching these young bands find their footing."

That supportive atmosphere is a big draw for the fest.

"You come to play more because we're all musicians and you want to be your best. You really bring your A-game," said Matt Psenicka, the drummer for North Of Eight who has also played at all six festivals with various bands.

"We all go out and do our own things during the year," he said, "but we're all friends and we all come back together every year for this."

