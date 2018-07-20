Breaking News Bar
 
Ross Dress for Less opening Elk Grove Village, St. Charles this weekend

  • A new Ross Dress for Less store is now open at the Mallard Crossing shopping center in Elk Grove Village. It is one of three new Chicago-area locations for the discount department store.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The new Ross Dress for Less store at the Mallard Crossing shopping center in Elk Grove Village fill part of a space left vacant when Food 4 Less closed several years ago.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

Ross Dress for Less has opened two new suburban locations in Elk Grove Village and St. Charles.

The discount department store also is opening a third Chicago-area location in Broadview.

The Elk Grove Village store is in the Mallard Crossing Shopping Center, 905 Meacham Road, located at the northeast corner of Meacham and Nerge roads. With about 22,000 square feet, it will occupy about half the space left vacant by Food 4 Less when it closed several years ago. The other half is occupied by a new Aldi grocery store that opened in June.

In St. Charles, the company is opening a 25,000-square-foot location in the Main Street Commons shopping center at the intersection of Main Street and Kirk Road. The new store, along with recent additions of Ulta Beauty, Five Below and T.J. Maxx, will bring the shopping center to full occupancy, city officials said.

The 22,000-square-foot store in Broadview will be at the northeast corner of South 17th Avenue and West Cermak Road in the Broadview Village Square shopping center.

With the addition of the three stores, the Ross Dress for Less will have 71 locations in Illinois and 1,445 stores nationwide.

