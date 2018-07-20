Breaking News Bar
 
Developers pull Lake Zurich gun range plan

  • Shoot Point Blank representatives Kevin Allee, left, and Trey Smith presented their company's plan to build a shooting range in Lake Zurich on Monday night. Friday, a company representative informed the village they will not pursue those plans.

    Courtesy of Village of Lake Zurich

  • This rendering provided by Shoot Point Blank shows what its proposed Lake Zurich location might have looked like.

    Courtesy of Village of Lake Zurich

 
The company that proposed building a shooting range and gun store in Lake Zurich this week has dropped the proposal.

Sarosh Saher, the village's community development director, said the Shoot Point Blank representative he spoke with Friday morning said the company made the decision after obtaining feedback from the village board.

Representatives from the Ohio-based company presented their plan to construct a 15,000-square-foot building at the southeast corner of Enterprise Parkway and Oakwood Road to the village board for a courtesy review Monday night.

Several village board members said they had issues with the location of the proposed gun range.

"If you're set on that location, there's going to have to be a lot of concession," Trustee Jonathan Sprawka said, citing the size of the proposed sign and other factors.

Saher said the company representative gave no indication they are going to pursue another location in Lake Zurich.

