Mount Prospect residents rally against proposed Busse Road widening

When Jim Ruddy looks out his front window onto Busse Road in Mount Prospect, he envisions construction workers completing a proposed expansion, followed by more traffic, additional safety concerns and lower property values for him and his neighbors.

Ruddy built his home along the 1.25-mile stretch between Golf and Central roads 26 years ago, when Busse was one lane in each direction. It's remained that way since, but now Cook County transportation leaders are discussing a plan that would widen the road, improve the pavement and add turn lanes at intersections.

Those who live along the road and nearby have gathered signatures, attended meetings and contacted village and county representatives in hopes of blocking the proposed expansion. Their objections can also be found on a resident-run Facebook page, website and lawn signs along the roadway.

"The issue is that the road is busy with people who don't live in Mount Prospect," Ruddy said. "The expansion won't serve anyone who lives in Mount Prospect."

Some opponents say the possible loss of property values, along with rising taxes, have them looking to leave the area.

"With having four children and paying these taxes, I'm thinking of selling and moving to another city," said Thomas Chacko, whose home sits along Busse Road.

"We have to clean our house every day already, and the road expansion will cause more fumes and dirt to come into our house," he said.

A proposal to widen the road to two lanes in each direction was dropped after an open house in September, and the county is now focusing on the addition of a center turn lane. The project, which is in the study phase, would also include the addition of bike paths, curbs, drainage upgrades and more sidewalks.

Another open house is planned on an undetermined date this fall, when preliminary engineering designs will be presented. Residents say they want to see the road repaved, not completely reconstructed or expanded. And they want Mount Prospect officials to join their opposition, according to Ruddy.

But village officials are for now deferring to the county.

"We're simply going to be observers at the public meeting," Village Engineer Jeff Wulbecker said.

Until then, residents along Busse say they will continue to speak out against the plan.

"There is no question that the road should be ground down and repaved," Ruddy said. "Our biggest concern is that the village isn't supporting us."