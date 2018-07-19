Gun range plans triggering concerns in Lake Zurich

Shoot Point Blank representatives Kevin Allee, left, and Trey Smith present their company's plan to build a shooting range in Lake Zurich. Courtesy of Village of Lake Zurich

Lake Zurich resident Kelly Wittich expresses opposition to a plan to build a shooting range at Enterprise Parkway and Oakwood Road. Courtesy of Village of Lake Zurich

This rendering provided by Shoot Point Blank shows what its proposed Lake Zurich location might look like. Courtesy of Village of Lake Zurich

A plan to build a shooting range and gun store in a Lake Zurich industrial park is triggering concerns among some residents.

Ohio-based Shoot Point Blank plans to construct a 15,000-square-foot building on 2.3 acres at the southeast corner of Enterprise Parkway and Oakwood Road.

In addition to 20 shooting lanes, the building would feature a 3,000-square-foot retail area and classrooms for gun-safety training.

Kevin Allee, vice president of real estate for Shoot Point Blank, said the company works with communities and not against them.

"There's not one community that we're in that regrets having us come in," Allee said.

The plan was presented Monday to the village board for a courtesy review and trustees took no action.

But residents weighed in on the plan for about an hour. While some supported it, others said they're concerned about the proposed location.

Kelly Wittich said the gun range would be roughly a mile from Lake Zurich High School and May Whitney Elementary School, where her child will attend classes in the fall.

"While adverse events at shooting ranges are rare, they are not unheard of," Wittich said. "While the probability may be low, the magnitude of the tragedy should there be an adverse event at this location that affects our schools, would be enormous to this community."

Allee said the company invests heavily in security measures, including dozens of security cameras.

"We have gone to great lengths to ensure that if anyone shops our store with nefarious purpose in mind, they'll move on and go somewhere else," Allee said. "There's not a dangerous element that we attract; we probably repel a dangerous element."

The location would be the 15th for the 5-year-old company, which also has locations in Naperville, Hodgkins and Mokena. Included in the materials presented by Shoot Point Blank were letters of support from Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and Hodgkins President Noel B. Cummings.

Still, some board members echoed concerns about the site.

"If you're set on that location, there's going to have to be a lot of concession," Trustee Jonathan Sprawka said, citing the size of the proposed sign and other factors.

Lake Zurich Community Development Director Sarosh Saher said he spoke with Shoot Point Blank representatives on Tuesday and they have not yet made a decision about going forward at their proposed location. He said they would let him know by Friday.