3 cops hurt, suspect killed after South Elgin standoff

A 52-year-old man was killed and three police officers were wounded early Wednesday morning during a shootout that followed a four-hour standoff on the 300 block of Woodridge Circle in South Elgin, police said.

The dead man was identified as Frank Dripps, 52, who authorities said opened fire on officers as he left a condominium after a lengthy standoff that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday and ended around 2:30 a.m.

South Elgin police had not had previous contact with Dripps, Sgt. Michael Doty said. He said police do not yet have a motive for Dripps' actions and he did not know the full content of the negotiations the Kane County SWAT team conducted.

Dripps lived in the condominium, Doty said, and no one else was inside at the time of the standoff.

Doty said Dripps fired twice at South Elgin officers as they got out of their vehicles around 10:50 p.m. and then later fired at least once at members of the Kane County SWAT team.

The initial call was for shots fired, Doty said.

"He initially told our officers that if they came near him, he would shoot them," Doty said.

At one point, Dripps raised a weapon that had a scope to his shoulder. Doty said Dripps had a shotgun and a rifle. Police are investigating whether he owned them legally.

The officers' wounds were said not to be life-threatening.

The wounded officers were part of the SWAT team, and came from the Geneva and Hanover Park police departments, and the Kane County Sheriff's Office. Doty did not release their names, saying that would be up to those departments to do so. Representatives from those departments could not be immediately reached for comment.

Twenty people were displaced during the event, Doty said.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force's officer-involved-shooting team is investigating and will send its report to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

"The area is safe and it has always been safe. At this point in the investigation we don't know why this happened," Doty said.

He said it had been more than 20 years since there was an officer-involved shooting in South Elgin.

• Daily Herald staff writer Eric Peterson contributed to this report.