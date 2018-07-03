Montana authorities suspend search for missing Batavia man

Authorities in Montana have suspended the search for a 45-year old Batavia man reported missing in April.

According to the Billings Gazette, the search for Paul Batson has been suspended because of a lack of leads, police said. Batson's 2016 Dodge Charger car was found April 29 along Interstate 90 in Reed Point, about 60 miles west of Billings.

Batson, a postal career, apparently was in Montana looking for work, authorities said.

"Any type of direct search has been suspended at this point," said Sgt. Randy Smith of the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office.

In early May, search and rescue teams using dogs searched 500 acres in the Reed Point area, according to authorities.

In a June 29 CaringBridge.org post, Batson's girlfriend said she was told by Bozeman police the one remaining lead didn't result in any new evidence and his file was being moved to the cold case department.