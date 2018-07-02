Mount Prospect library hosts Family French Festival July 9

The Mount Prospect Public Library will host the 12th annual Sister Cities Family French Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 9.

The festive event honors the relationship between Mount Prospect and sister city Sèvres. Rose Nadolsky from the Old Town School of Folk Music will get everyone up and singing (in French and English), clapping and dancing.

This program is best suited for children ages 3-7, but all are welcome. Registration is required. To register, visit www.mppl.org, stop by the library, or call (847) 253-5675.