Palatine Hometown Fest parade draws a crowd, despite the heat

You could tell it was an election year Saturday at the Palatine Hometown Fest parade.

While the event led off with a large contingent of police vehicles and officers, followed by fire equipment, much more numerous were the legions of people marching in support of Republican candidates for state, local and national office.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and attorney general candidate Erika Harrold were among the statewide candidates working the crowd in the sweltering heat, but the largest group of political marchers was backing U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, who is in a tough reelection fight.

The Republicans were followed by a small contingent of marchers supporting Democratic candidates.

The parade also included marching bands, local youth organizations, civic organizations, village officials and representatives of local businesses, among others. Almost all of them were throwing out candy, much to the delight of children.

Despite the heat, enthusiastic crowds of people lined the streets along the parade route.

The parade and the accompanying festival, which runs through Independence Day, are sponsored by the Palatine Jaycees. Details are at palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.