updated: 6/30/2018 1:44 PM

Palatine Hometown Fest parade draws a crowd, despite the heat

  • Part of the Palatine Police Department color guard turns the corner at Slade and Brockway streets downtown before firing a salute at the Palatine Hometown Fest parade Saturday.

    James Kane | Staff Photographer

  • A sweat-soaked Gov. Bruce Rauner works the crowd at the Palatine Hometown Fest parade Saturday. Earlier in the morning, he fired the starting gun at the "Rock 'n' Run the Runway" event at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling.

    James Kane | Staff Photographer

  • One of the largest groups marching in the Palatine Hometown Fest parade Saturday was backing the reelection of U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam. Another group of his supporters was carrying an American flag that stretched from one side of the street to the other.

    James Kane | Staff Photographer

  • The Naperville North High School Band was among the musical groups performing in the Palatine Hometown Fest Parade Saturday.

    James Kane | Staff Photographer

  • Girls in the Palatine Gymnastics Club do handstands on the hot asphalt during the Palatine Hometown Fest parade Saturday. They also were throwing out handfuls of candy to bystanders.

    James Kane | Staff Photographer

 
You could tell it was an election year Saturday at the Palatine Hometown Fest parade.

While the event led off with a large contingent of police vehicles and officers, followed by fire equipment, much more numerous were the legions of people marching in support of Republican candidates for state, local and national office.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and attorney general candidate Erika Harrold were among the statewide candidates working the crowd in the sweltering heat, but the largest group of political marchers was backing U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, who is in a tough reelection fight.

The Republicans were followed by a small contingent of marchers supporting Democratic candidates.

The parade also included marching bands, local youth organizations, civic organizations, village officials and representatives of local businesses, among others. Almost all of them were throwing out candy, much to the delight of children.

Despite the heat, enthusiastic crowds of people lined the streets along the parade route.

The parade and the accompanying festival, which runs through Independence Day, are sponsored by the Palatine Jaycees. Details are at palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

