updated: 6/30/2018 11:05 PM

1 dead, several hurt in Elk Grove Village crash

By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

One person is dead and several others injured after a crash Saturday morning in Elk Grove Village.

A call came in at 10:45 a.m. about the crash at Arlington Heights and Cosman roads, according to the Elk Grove Village police. There were six vehicles involved, and 11 people were taken to hospitals, according to Battalion Chief Mark Percudani of the Elk Grove Village Fire Department. ABC 7 Chicago news footage showed that a dump truck was involved; WGN-TV called it a Cook County Forest Preserve truck.

The Cook County medical examiner's office reported that a 44-year-old Bloomingdale man died after an incident at that location. Police and fire officials would not confirm a fatality or the conditions of anyone involved in the crash.

A section of Arlington Heights Road was closed after the crash; it reopened around 6 p.m., Percudani said.

The crash remains under investigation by the police department.

