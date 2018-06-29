'Skin and bones' horse now with rescue after complaints in Campton Hills

This photo taken Monday by Debra Junod shows a horse belonging to Jeffery Radiewicz of Campton Hills that he voluntarily surrendered Thursday to a rescue organization after complaints were lodged with Kane County Animal Control. courtesy OF DEBRA JUNOD

The caretaker of four horses in Campton Hills gave one to a rescue organization after Kane County Animal Control received complaints about the condition of the animals.

The mare was picked up Thursday by Casey's Safe Haven in Elburn, whose owner, Sue Ball, said the horse was in bad shape.

"We have taken in a couple of horses that are skin and bones. She is by far the worst," Ball said. "But she still has a spark in her eye. She's willing to eat."

County officials continue to work with the horse owner, Jeffery Radiewicz, to ensure the welfare of the three other horses, animal control administrator Brett Youngsteadt said.

Radiewicz's landlord, Debra Junod -- who is trying to evict Radiewicz -- and her friend Joni Brazelton of Elgin said they lodged the complaints with the county.

Brazelton said she called about a month ago because she was worried the horses were undernourished and suffering in the heat.

"I found out about the horses from Debbie, but I also drive by the property once or twice a day," she said. "I said, 'Hey, I'm worried. Would you mind if I called (Kane County)?'"

County records show that after a complaint May 30, an animal control warden visited the property May 31. The warden noted two horses were thin while the others looked "a little better," records show.

There were multiple follow-up visits in June. At one point the warden told Radiewicz the horses appeared to get thinner and needed to be given more hay, records show.

There was one previous complaint in late October, when the warden noted the animals to be healthy.

Radiewicz said he tried his best to take care of the horses -- which belong to him and family members, he said -- but has been financially strapped lately. He surrendered the horse in the worst condition, a buckskin mare, he said.

"The amount of care and stuff that she needs, I just don't have that," he said.

Brazelton and Junod said they are glad the mare is with a rescue, but they are still worried about the other horses.

"The horses originally were in good condition," Junod said. "Then it started changing."

Youngsteadt said Radiewicz has complied with directives about care and has been working with a veterinarian. He declined to discuss the details of the case but said the law requires working with owners to give them a chance to fix the situation.

"As long as people continue to do everything the are supposed to do ... we try to work with the owner," Youngsteadt said. "Our job isn't to rip animals from people. Our job is to figure out what's going on."

His office gets about 500 complaints per year and seized animals once in the last two years, he said.

Radiewicz said he believes the complaints were motivated by his ongoing battle with his landlord.

Junod said Radiewicz stopped paying rent and she filed an eviction complaint in April. Radiewicz said he stopped paying because he got tired of asking for adequate services, such as getting enough well water. The two parties are due in court Tuesday.

Brazelton said the horses are her only concern.

"I am hopeful that if the man doesn't want to give up all four (horses), I'm hopeful he can find a way to take care of the two that aren't as bad," she said. "As long as he's got a plan in place."