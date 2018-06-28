Breaking News Bar
 
Safety experts say leave fireworks to the pros, even sparklers

  • play this video Sparkler touch, engulfed shirt

  • A fireworks safety display Thursday demonstrated how a T-shirt can become engulfed in flames in less than a minute after being touched by a sparkler. Suburban health and safety experts urged residents to leave the fireworks to the pros this year.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Figolah, past president of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and retired Mount Prospect fire chief, talks Thursday about the danger of sparklers, which cause the most fireworks-related injuries in children 15 years and younger

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Dr. Reinhold Llerena speaks at Amita Health Alexian Brothers Women & Children's Hospital about the dangers of fireworks during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Hoffman Estates firefighters display how easily a T-shirt can catch fire when brushed against a sparkler. Suburban health and safety experts urged residents to leave the fireworks to the pros this year.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
By Isabella Murray
imurray@dailyherald.com

Instead of setting off fireworks in the backyard to celebrate the Fourth of July, leave it to the professionals and attend a community display.

That's what The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance recommended Thursday when its leaders gathered with public safety and medical experts in Hoffman Estates to discuss the damaging effects fireworks can have on children, pets and veterans who suffer from PTSD.

"Eight to 10 firework-related deaths are expected this year (in the United States)," Bartlett Fire Chief Mike Falese said during a safety display hosted by Amita Health Alexian Brothers Women & Children's Hospital. "Frankly, that should not happen in our country."

Using a wooden dummy, firefighters from Bartlett and Hoffman Estates demonstrated the ease at which a T-shirt can catch fire after brushing up against a lit sparkler.

Sparklers escape the statewide ban of fireworks since they are considered novelty items. But they caused most injuries among all fireworks products in 2017, according to a Consumer Product Safety Commission study.

When lit, they burn at higher temperatures than what it would take to bake a cake or boil water, said Mike Figolah, former president of the fire safety alliance

"We're letting children around that," he said.

Residents also should check if sparklers are banned in their community. Although legal under state law, towns including Mount Prospect and Hoffman Estates bar them.

Spencer Huebner of the Dundee Animal Hospital said pet owners should take their animals into quiet spaces indoors during firework displays. Distracting them with play or music often deters their impulse to run away.

Huebner also encourages pet owners to give their animals prescribed medication before fireworks begin.

Many veterans PTSD expert Patrick McGrath works with say the Fourth of July is the most difficult day of the year.

"I've met veterans who will drive to a field in central Illinois to avoid hearing fireworks," McGrath said. "It's the element of surprise that scares them."

McGrath said anyone who plans to set off fireworks should warn neighborhood veterans beforehand.

"Let's be legal and safe to enjoy another celebration," said Dr. Reinhold Llerena.

