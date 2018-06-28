Former North Chicago cop pleads guilty to prostitution charge

A former North Chicago police officer plead guilty to a felony count of patronizing a prostitute Thursday.

Ludwin W. Barreno, an eight-year veteran of the department, was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and won't go to jail unless he violates the terms of his probation. He also has to pay a $750 fine and court fees. He must complete 75 hours of public service and have no contact with the woman.

Barreno, a 38-year-old Waukegan man, was indicted by a Lake County grand jury in September 2017 on four felony counts of official misconduct, three felony counts of patronizing a prostitute and two misdemeanor charges of solicitation of a sexual act, officials said.

Cynthia Vargas, communications director for the Lake County state's attorney's office, said the other charges were dismissed.

Barreno was accused of soliciting and engaging in sexual acts for money while on duty in April 2017 and June 2017 with two different individuals in North Chicago. He resigned from the police department June 28, 2017.