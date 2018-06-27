Schaumburg support-staff union asks trustees for new contract

More than 50 members of the village of Schaumburg's clerical and support-staff union held "Fair Contract Now" signs outside village hall and crammed into Tuesday night's village board meeting to voice frustration over working without a contract for more than a year.

Norma Higgins, an administrative secretary for the village for 23 years, addressed the board on behalf of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 1919.

Among the top concerns of the members are getting a contract that provides raises retroactive to the expiration of the local's original three-year contract on May 31, 2017, and the ability to use sick time to look after ill family members, especially children.

Using her own situation as an example, Higgins said the 1,385 hours of sick time she's earned were of no use to her when her husband was diagnosed with cancer in late 2016. To get him the care he needed, she said she had to use 11 days of vacation time, three personal days and a comp day while her sick time went unused.

"All we ask for in return is fair compensation and respect on the job," Higgins said.

Union members said Tuesday's demonstration was partly inspired by learning that scheduling conflicts had delayed a second meeting with a federal mediator until Aug. 10.

But Assistant Village Manager Paula Hewson said the village is continuing to negotiate in good faith.

"I think the village stands ready to discuss the remaining contract items on Aug. 10," she said. "We're not trying to stall the negotiations in any way."

Mayor Al Larson declined to comment on Tuesday's union presence at the meeting other than to say both sides are still talking and no strike has been threatened.

Matthew Lange, staff representative for Local 1919, confirmed that its 150 members have not voted to authorize a strike.

Local 1919 President Debbie Diamond, the village's animal-control officer, said she's worked for Schaumburg for 32 years and has always respected its administration and processes.

"Right now we feel we're not getting that respect back at the table," she said.

Thirty-year village resident and 35-year Teamsters union member Dave Theodore spoke in support of the Local 1919 members.

"These are the people that I see, that I do business with," he told village trustees. "They need to be in a better mood."