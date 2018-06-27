Images: Wednesday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

See action from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Kildeer on Wednesday. A women's leadership summit as well as practice rounds were part of the daily events. Tournament play begins Thursday.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks to the news media after a women's leadership summit.

Courtesy of KPMG Women's Leadership Summit Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks Wednesday morning at the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit in Kildeer.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Olympic hockey player Hilary Knight speaks to the news media after a women's leadership summit.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Lydia Ko, of New Zealand tees off on No. 17 in a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Lexi Thompson hits from a bunker on the 16th green during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer South Korean golfer Jenny Shin flips up her ball during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer American sisters Nelly, left, and Jessica Korda meet up on the 16th green.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Amelia Lewis during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Korean golfer Hyo Jo Kim putts on No. 16 during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer U.S. golfer Megan Khang hits from a bunker during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Korean golfer So Yeon Ryu during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Anna Nordqvist during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer American golfer Juli Inkster during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Canadian Brooke Henderson with her sister and father on the ninth green during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Erynne Lee hits from a bunker during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Australian golfer Su Oh during a practice round.

John Starks | Staff Photographer Canadian Brooke Henderson during a practice round.