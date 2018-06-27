Images: Wednesday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

See action from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Kildeer on Wednesday. A women's leadership summit as well as practice rounds were part of the daily events. Tournament play begins Thursday.
Former Olympic figure skater Nancy Kerrigan speaks to the news media after a women's leadership summit.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice speaks Wednesday morning at the KPMG Women's Leadership Summit in Kildeer.
Courtesy of KPMG Women's Leadership Summit
Olympic hockey player Hilary Knight speaks to the news media after a women's leadership summit.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand tees off on No. 17 in a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lexi Thompson hits from a bunker on the 16th green during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
South Korean golfer Jenny Shin flips up her ball during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
American sisters Nelly, left, and Jessica Korda meet up on the 16th green.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Amelia Lewis during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Korean golfer Hyo Jo Kim putts on No. 16 during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
U.S. golfer Megan Khang hits from a bunker during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Korean golfer So Yeon Ryu during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Anna Nordqvist during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
American golfer Juli Inkster during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Canadian Brooke Henderson with her sister and father on the ninth green during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Erynne Lee hits from a bunker during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Australian golfer Su Oh during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Canadian Brooke Henderson during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Jessica Korda knocks the sand from her golf shoes during a practice round.
John Starks | Staff Photographer