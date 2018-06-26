Longtime Elk Grove Village trustee Michael Tosto dies

Michael Tosto, an Elk Grove Village trustee for 22 years and original member of the village's fire department, died Saturday at his home in Elgin. Courtesy of Elk Grove Village

Michael A. Tosto, a longtime Elk Grove Village trustee, volunteer firefighter and World War II veteran, died Saturday at his home in Elgin. He was 91.

Tosto was a trustee from 1973 through 1995, and before that served from 1963 to 1973 as an original member of the village's fire department. His notable achievements as trustee included serving as the alternate director for the Northwest Suburban Municipal Joint Action Water Agency, where he took pride in helping the village acquire Lake Michigan water. He also played a role in modernizing the fire department with state-of-the-art ambulances.

Many projects that shaped the village occurred during Tosto's tenure as trustee, including the Biesterfield Road extension and interchange, construction of the municipal complex, development of Elk Crossing, Mallard Square and Super Kmart shopping centers, and redevelopment of the Elk Grove Town Center.

Mayor Craig Johnson served as a trustee alongside Tosto.

"Mike was known for his storytelling skills and the everyday enthusiasm he brought to the village," Johnson said Tuesday in an announcement of Tosto's death. "As Mike would always say, 'Atsa you, atsa me.' Mike Tosto will be missed, but never forgotten."

The village will lower flags to half-staff from Thursday afternoon through Monday morning to honor Tosto.

Tosto is survived by his children, the Rev. Louis Tosto, Rita Tosto and Michael A. (Dina) Tosto Jr.; grandchildren Isabella and Juliet; sisters Carmella (late Joseph) Leto and Connie (Arthur) Fumarolo; and sister-in-law Marjorie Edna (Larry) Theriault, as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village.

Chapel prayers will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, proceeding to St. Julian Eymard Church in Elk Grove Village for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment will be at St. Michael Cemetery in Palatine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org or We Love Our Priest FDN., care of St. Mary's, 312 Lincoln Ave, Woodstock, IL. 60098.