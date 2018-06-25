Round Lake expands outdoor seating rules downtown

This summer there may be more people than ever enjoying a meal and a drink in the sun in downtown Round Lake.

The village board last week approved a plan allowing businesses with liquor licenses to provide outdoor seating to patrons for the first time.

Previously the only businesses in the village that could have outdoor seating were restaurants that didn't have a liquor license, village administrator Steve Shields said.

The rule might not have been changed if it weren't for George Christofalos, who opened Rail House Bar & Grill June 15 downtown at 415 Railroad Ave.

Christofalos approached the village earlier this year to discuss his restaurant. Part of his plan was to have an outdoor patio and the village realized the current rules wouldn't allow it, according to village documents.

Christofalos said he is happy the village changed the rule.

"We're right across the street from the train and I think it's a great environment for people to enjoy food and drink outside," he said.

Under the new rules, any business in good standing with the village that has the space available will be able to apply for an outdoor seating license. Businesses that serve liquor also will need to install a 3-foot high barrier around the outdoor seating area. Businesses will have to close their outdoor seating areas at 10 p.m. and smoking will not be permitted in the outdoor area.

The new rules allow patrons to have animals with them. Previously the only animals allowed in outdoor seating areas were those assisting the disabled.

Christofalos said the Rail House is in the process of getting an outdoor seating license and he's hopeful he'll be able to offer the service by the end of the month.

Shields said he'd like other downtown businesses to offer outdoor seating.

"It will be great to have people see people outdoors eating," he said. "It would show vibrancy in the downtown and attract more businesses."

Shields said no other businesses have yet come forward with interest to add outdoor seating but added the village hasn't started advertising it to businesses yet. He said he didn't know offhand how many Round Lake businesses would now be eligible for outdoor seating but said they would need wider sidewalks like the ones found downtown.