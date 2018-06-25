Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/25/2018 12:16 PM

Man dies after crash on Quentin Road in Kildeer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A 27-year-old man pulled from his sport utility vehicle just before it burst into flames Monday morning in Kildeer has died, authorities say.

The man was driving about 6:30 a.m. on Quentin Road near Hidden Valley Road when he struck a tree, Kildeer Police Chief Steve Balinski said.

A Kildeer officer arriving at the scene saw a man, who had broken out a window of the crashed Nissan Murano, pulling the driver from his vehicle. The fire started soon after.

The officer and a police officer from Lake Zurich tried to resuscitate the man until Lake Zurich firefighters arrived, Balinski said.

Investigators have not determined whether a medical problem or another vehicle caused the driver to crash, Balinski said. The Lake County coroner's office will perform an autopsy.

Quentin Road was shut down until about 10:30 a.m. while police investigated.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account