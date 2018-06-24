Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/24/2018 9:25 PM

Arlington Heights man charged with animal cruelty

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Isaac Goodlow

    Isaac Goodlow

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

An Arlington Heights man was arrested after violently beating a dog and dragging it down a Chicago sidewalk early Saturday, police said.

Isaac Goodlow, 24, of the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, Chicago police officer Norma Pelayo said. A Cook County judge set Goodlow's bail at $100,000 on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The incident, which occurred about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, was caught on a Chicago police surveillance camera in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, authorities said. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw Goodlow dragging the dog down the sidewalk with an extension cord around its neck.

The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinarian center, where it was treated for several injuries, police said. The doctor reported some abrasions were from previous incidents.

While officers were arresting him, Goodlow threatened to kill the dog and later explained that the beatings were how he "tames them," according to the Sun-Times. Goodlow is due back in court Friday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account