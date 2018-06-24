Arlington Heights man charged with animal cruelty

An Arlington Heights man was arrested after violently beating a dog and dragging it down a Chicago sidewalk early Saturday, police said.

Isaac Goodlow, 24, of the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, Chicago police officer Norma Pelayo said. A Cook County judge set Goodlow's bail at $100,000 on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The incident, which occurred about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, was caught on a Chicago police surveillance camera in the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue, authorities said. When officers arrived to the scene, they saw Goodlow dragging the dog down the sidewalk with an extension cord around its neck.

The dog was taken to a 24-hour veterinarian center, where it was treated for several injuries, police said. The doctor reported some abrasions were from previous incidents.

While officers were arresting him, Goodlow threatened to kill the dog and later explained that the beatings were how he "tames them," according to the Sun-Times. Goodlow is due back in court Friday.