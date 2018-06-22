Why gangs are changing, and what it means for the suburbs

The Chicago Crime Commission last week published its first new edition of its "Gang Book" since 2012. The book details significant changes in the ways gangs operate in Chicago and the suburbs. Courtesy of the Chicago Crime Commission

A lot has changed since the Chicago Crime Commission published in 2012 its last "Gang Book," the crime-fighting organization's detailed account of the activities and operating territories of Chicago-area gangs.

And some of it is bad news for the suburbs.

A breakdown of traditional hierarchies, the growth of social media and the ongoing opiate crisis has led to gangs further spreading their influence -- and violence -- into the suburbs, according to the commission.

"No suburb is immune from gang crime," Andrew Henning, the crime commission's vice president and general counsel, told us. "Violence has no borders. Drugs have no borders. Jurisdictional boundaries mean nothing to a gang when there's profit involved."

That profit stems largely from selling illegal drugs -- opiates in particular -- though gang members also are finding ways to profit from gun trafficking and carjacking in the suburbs, Henning said. Opiates, such as fentanyl and heroin, flow from Mexican cartels to street gang members, who sell them in Chicago and the suburbs.

Of the 122 suburban police departments responding to the commission's survey, 80 (about 65 percent) had a gang presence in their town. And there appears to be growing activity in affluent suburbs where gangs hadn't traditionally been seen, according to the commission.

Andrew Henning, vice president and general counsel of the Chicago Crime Commission, speaks during a news conference last week about the organization's latest "The Gang Book." The book provides details about the activities and home turfs of dozens of street gangs in Chicago and the suburbs. - Associated Press

Other key findings from the book:

• Social media is embedded in modern gang culture. Gang members use sites such as Facebook and Snapchat to glorify their lifestyle and taunt rivals.

• In part due to successful prosecution of high-ranking leaders, gangs have shifted from a centralized structure with clear leadership to an assortment of cliques known as "factions." These factions -- the book estimates there are about 2,400 -- are highly localized, can consist of just a handful of members and move quickly from block to block or town to town, Henning told us.

• Many of the firearms used in gang violence are purchased out of state and flow through the suburbs into the hands of gang members in Chicago.

For a deeper dive into the region's gang culture, operations and turf maps, you can pick up a copy of the 400-page Gang Book on Amazon for $50.

Reader mail

This month, we wrote about efforts in Washington to make targeted attacks on police officers a hate crime carrying punishments up to life in prison. Some of you shared your thoughts on the proposal, including Karen Goettsche of Arlington Heights.

"I was pleased to read about the federal legislation proposed by Senators Orrin Hatch and Heidi Heitkamp to give extreme punishment to those who would target attacks on law enforcement officers," she wrote. "The Protect and Serve Act of 2018 could send the perpetrators to prison for life. I am hoping it will be passed and include dire consequences for those who target first responders in all fields, including firemen, paramedics and soldiers. There are those who will use their position to take advantage of others morally and/or illegally, thereby disgracing themselves and reflecting upon their professions. As with all jobs, this has happened with some police officers too. However, that being said, police, firemen, paramedics and soldiers put their lives at risk every day to keep our citizens safe."

And Michael Dunne of Naperville weighed in on our item about former state Rep. Sandy Pihos' shoplifting arrest at a Von Maur department store in Lombard.

"It's sad that a person whose public service has benefited the community has had a fall from grace," he wrote. "What you have reported beyond the original police statement is an accurate account of what led to her plea. She concealed merchandise and attempted to leave without paying. Pure and simple; any action beyond that doesn't lessen the crime. However, she should be applauded for owning up."

Setback for stalking suspect

A paroled murderer charged in 2013 with stalking a dancer at an Elgin-area gentleman's club suffered a legal setback this week in his lawsuit accusing Kane County authorities of malicious prosecution and false arrest.

Kurt E. Johnson

Kurt E. Johnson, 55, of Oswego also claimed intentional infliction of emotional distress in his lawsuit against the Kane County sheriff, state's attorney and probation officer Sara Fair.

The suit stemmed from Johnson being charged with threatening Fair while she was fitting him with an ankle GPS monitor in April 2015. He was later acquitted.

Judge David Akemann dismissed all the lawsuit counts against the sheriff, prosecutors and Fair, but he allowed Johnson to proceed with allegations that prosecutors wrongfully seized Johnson's car 18 months after his arrest.

The stalking case against Johnson is pending.

Rare company

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Keith Kaiser has been named to the "40 Under 40" list by the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The designation recognizes Kaiser for his role as a dedicated leader with a commitment to the law enforcement profession. - Courtesy of the Lake County Sheriff's Office

Congrats to Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Keith Kaiser, who's been named to the prestigious "40 Under 40" list by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

The designation honors Kaiser as one of 40 law enforcement officers from around the world under the age of 40 who demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to the profession.

In his 14 years with the sheriff's office, Kaiser has served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, evidence technician and detective. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and today serves as the sheriff's director of training, overseeing the training needs of 550 sworn and civilian personnel.

He also played a role in the sheriff's implementation of body-worn cameras and has written several new ordinances adopted by the Lake County Board.

Officer Cliffton Paul, Sgt. Dean Schulz and Records Clerk Diana French are retiring from the Buffalo Grove Police Department, taking with them about 75 years of service to the village. - Courtesy of the Buffalo Grove Police Department

The Buffalo Grove Police Department bids farewell to a trio of long-serving members, who are taking with them about 75 years of experience in law enforcement.

Sgt. Dean Schulz will retire in July after serving the community for more than 32 years. He worked as a patrol officer, corporal, investigator and canine handler, earning many accolades and awards, including 1996 Buffalo Grove Police Officer of the Year.

Officer Cliffton Paul is retiring after 22 years with the department. Paul served as a patrol officer, traffic specialist, corporal and school resource officer, and earned accolades from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists for his dedication to removing impaired drivers from the roads.

Records Clerk Diana French is retiring after 21 years in the department. Besides her regular duties, French assisted with several Illinois Special Olympics events and helped organize department activities, such as the bike rodeo and children's holiday party.

